Greenland's Call for EU Investment: A Trusted Partnership
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen commends the European Union as a trusted friend and urges investment in Greenland's resources, including minerals, renewable energy, and infrastructure. He highlights Greenland's critical mineral potential and calls for EU support in telecommunications and airport development, while emphasizing a respectful relationship with the US.
Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, praised the European Union as a steadfast ally, urging the bloc to invest in Greenland's mineral resources, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure.
Speaking to the European Parliament, Nielsen outlined Greenland's challenges, including climate change, while appealing for partnerships with institutions sharing similar values. He underscored Greenland's vast potential of critical minerals desired by the EU and sought investment in hydroelectricity, telecommunications, and airports.
Nielsen also emphasized Greenland's commitment to mutual respect and international law in relations with the US, amidst past tensions regarding America's interest in the territory. The Parliament echoed support with a standing ovation.
