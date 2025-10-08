Left Menu

Greenland's Call for EU Investment: A Trusted Partnership

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen commends the European Union as a trusted friend and urges investment in Greenland's resources, including minerals, renewable energy, and infrastructure. He highlights Greenland's critical mineral potential and calls for EU support in telecommunications and airport development, while emphasizing a respectful relationship with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:57 IST
Greenland's Call for EU Investment: A Trusted Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, praised the European Union as a steadfast ally, urging the bloc to invest in Greenland's mineral resources, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure.

Speaking to the European Parliament, Nielsen outlined Greenland's challenges, including climate change, while appealing for partnerships with institutions sharing similar values. He underscored Greenland's vast potential of critical minerals desired by the EU and sought investment in hydroelectricity, telecommunications, and airports.

Nielsen also emphasized Greenland's commitment to mutual respect and international law in relations with the US, amidst past tensions regarding America's interest in the territory. The Parliament echoed support with a standing ovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

 Nepal
2
Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

 India
3
Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

 India
4
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025