Greenland's Call for EU Investment: A Trusted Partnership

Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, praised the European Union as a steadfast ally, urging the bloc to invest in Greenland's mineral resources, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure.

Speaking to the European Parliament, Nielsen outlined Greenland's challenges, including climate change, while appealing for partnerships with institutions sharing similar values. He underscored Greenland's vast potential of critical minerals desired by the EU and sought investment in hydroelectricity, telecommunications, and airports.

Nielsen also emphasized Greenland's commitment to mutual respect and international law in relations with the US, amidst past tensions regarding America's interest in the territory. The Parliament echoed support with a standing ovation.

