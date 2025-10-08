Left Menu

Courtroom Drama: Umar Khalid's Defense Challenges Conspiracy Allegations

The legal defense for former JNU student Umar Khalid argued against charges implicating him in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy, asserting he was not at the crucial meeting. Despite witness accusations, Khalid’s lawyer emphasized lack of evidence and recovery linking him to the conspiracy. Proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:08 IST
Courtroom Drama: Umar Khalid's Defense Challenges Conspiracy Allegations
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant courtroom showdown, the defense counsel for former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid contested charges of his role in the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. The arguments unfolded before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, argued that his client was not present at the pivotal meeting where the conspiracy was purported to have been crafted. Pais supported his claim by pointing to call detail records (CDRs) that purportedly back Khalid's absence from the meeting.

The defense further highlighted the lack of incriminating evidence or financial links implicating Khalid in the conspiracy, noting a 'joke of an FIR' that lacks legal sanctity. Khalid remains in custody since his arrest in September 2020, as arguments resume Thursday, amidst ongoing investigations by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

 Nepal
2
Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

 India
3
Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

 India
4
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025