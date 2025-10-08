Courtroom Drama: Umar Khalid's Defense Challenges Conspiracy Allegations

In a significant courtroom showdown, the defense counsel for former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid contested charges of his role in the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. The arguments unfolded before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, argued that his client was not present at the pivotal meeting where the conspiracy was purported to have been crafted. Pais supported his claim by pointing to call detail records (CDRs) that purportedly back Khalid's absence from the meeting.

The defense further highlighted the lack of incriminating evidence or financial links implicating Khalid in the conspiracy, noting a 'joke of an FIR' that lacks legal sanctity. Khalid remains in custody since his arrest in September 2020, as arguments resume Thursday, amidst ongoing investigations by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

(With inputs from agencies.)