Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

A cyber crime gang that defrauded people through counterfeit gaming platforms has been dismantled by the Cyber Crime Police, leading to five arrests. The group used instant messaging apps and fake accounts to dupe victims into making substantial financial transactions, under the guise of promising unreal profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Police have arrested five individuals accused of running fake gaming platforms to defraud unsuspecting victims. This operation was executed by the Cyber Crime Police, who cracked the case with the help of digital forensic techniques.

These suspects facilitated the scam by providing more than 120 bank accounts for illicit transactions. According to a release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, the individuals were part of a larger network organized by another culprit.

The group managed funds via an online gaming portal, swindling people out of their money with promises of unreal profits. While the full extent of their transactions is still under investigation, about Rs 14 lakh has been seized from their accounts so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

