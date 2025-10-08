Left Menu

Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

A Delhi court passed an interim order allowing self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to access food without onion and garlic, spectacles, and medicines. The court also seeks a detailed reply on his plea for monk robes, spiritual books, and additional bedding while in judicial custody.

A Delhi court has issued an interim order granting self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati access to certain provisions, including food prepared without onion and garlic, alongside his spectacles and medications.

This order comes as Chaitanyananda, who is accused of molesting 17 women at a private management institute, remains in judicial custody. The court had previously requested a response from Delhi Police concerning the godman's application.

The court is further examining Chaitanyananda's requests for wearing monk robes and accessing spiritual literature, with his legal counsel also seeking approval for additional bedding.

