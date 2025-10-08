Left Menu

Drama Unfolds as German Mayor Survives Stabbing Incident

The newly-elected mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer, was reportedly attacked at her home. The alleged attacker is her teenage daughter. Stalzer, now recovering, was found with stab wounds and rushed to a hospital. Investigations are ongoing, with no political motives identified, and her children are under youth welfare supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Iris Stalzer, the freshly elected mayor of Herdecke, Germany, is recovering from a stabbing incident believed to have been inflicted by her teenage daughter. Authorities report that Stalzer's life is no longer at risk.

The shocking attack was initially reported as an attempted robbery by Stalzer's daughter on Tuesday. Emergency responders discovered Stalzer with multiple stab wounds at her residence. The police have ruled out political motives, despite recent violence against local officials in the country.

Prosecutor Bernd Haldorn stated the case is being treated as bodily harm, with further investigation needed to determine the motive. Meanwhile, the youth welfare office is supervising Stalzer's children amid ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

