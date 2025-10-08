Delhi High Court Takes Center Stage on Controversial Cases

The Delhi High Court found itself at the forefront of various controversies this week. Most notably, it summoned Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by celebrated actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Netflix in connection to a defamation case filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. The suit claims the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' defamed Wankhede.

Simultaneously, the court criticized the Staff Selection Commission for implementing a ban on discussions about exam questions, a move deemed by many as overly restrictive. This decision underscores the tension between regulatory bodies and public discourse, especially in educational contexts.

In other matters, the High Court dismissed a PIL challenging the use of the term 'team India' for the BCCI cricket team, citing proper adherence to legal standards. Additionally, the court sought the central government's input on a significant petition advocating for the inclusion of transgender women within the legal framework addressing rape.

(With inputs from agencies.)