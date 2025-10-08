Left Menu

Delhi High Court Takes Center Stage on Controversial Cases

The Delhi High Court addressed several significant issues recently, including a defamation suit involving Shah Rukh Khan's production company, a gag order by the SSC, a petition concerning cricket team nomenclature, and a plea for transgender legal protections. These cases highlight ongoing legal contentions with broad societal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:22 IST
Delhi High Court Takes Center Stage on Controversial Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court found itself at the forefront of various controversies this week. Most notably, it summoned Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by celebrated actor Shah Rukh Khan, and Netflix in connection to a defamation case filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. The suit claims the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' defamed Wankhede.

Simultaneously, the court criticized the Staff Selection Commission for implementing a ban on discussions about exam questions, a move deemed by many as overly restrictive. This decision underscores the tension between regulatory bodies and public discourse, especially in educational contexts.

In other matters, the High Court dismissed a PIL challenging the use of the term 'team India' for the BCCI cricket team, citing proper adherence to legal standards. Additionally, the court sought the central government's input on a significant petition advocating for the inclusion of transgender women within the legal framework addressing rape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States
2
Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

 Global
4
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025