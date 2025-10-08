Left Menu

Swift Arrests in Jharkhand Bank Heist

Six individuals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district for allegedly robbing Rs 3 lakh from a public sector bank agent. The robbery occurred on September 29 near Basahatu village. A police investigation led to their arrest, and firearms and mobile phones were retrieved from the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:28 IST
Six suspects have been detained in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, accused of stealing Rs 3 lakh from a public sector bank agent, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The crime took place on September 29 in Agsia village, when a 'bank mitra' and his colleague were allegedly ambushed by motorcycle-riding assailants near Basahatu village, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Arvind Binha.

The arrests were made following an investigation that gathered crucial evidence, enabling a police raid that resulted in the recovery of a country-made pistol, cartridges, and mobile phones from the alleged perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

