Tragic Murder in Saini: Newlywed Woman Fatally Attacked

A newlywed woman named Anjali Devi was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants at her in-laws' residence in the Saini area of Kaushambi, police reported on Wednesday evening.

Anjali, the wife of Delhi-based private firm employee Dilip Patel, had been married for just six months. The incident happened around 6 PM while her parents-in-law were working in the fields, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh. Assailants reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, entered the house, and fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon.

The gruesome crime was uncovered when Anjali's seven-year-old nephew Aryan witnessed the men fleeing and found his aunt inside the house, calling for help. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are awaiting a formal complaint from the family to proceed with registering an FIR and further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)