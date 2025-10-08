Tragic Murder in Saini: Newlywed Woman Fatally Attacked
Anjali Devi, a recently married woman, was murdered by unidentified attackers at her in-laws' house in Kaushambi. The attack occurred while her in-laws were away. Her young nephew discovered the crime and alerted neighbors. Police are investigating, awaiting a formal complaint to file an FIR.
- Country:
- India
A newlywed woman named Anjali Devi was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants at her in-laws' residence in the Saini area of Kaushambi, police reported on Wednesday evening.
Anjali, the wife of Delhi-based private firm employee Dilip Patel, had been married for just six months. The incident happened around 6 PM while her parents-in-law were working in the fields, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh. Assailants reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, entered the house, and fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon.
The gruesome crime was uncovered when Anjali's seven-year-old nephew Aryan witnessed the men fleeing and found his aunt inside the house, calling for help. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are awaiting a formal complaint from the family to proceed with registering an FIR and further legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Anjali Devi
- Kaushambi
- crime
- investigation
- police
- Delhi
- Dilip Patel
- post-mortem
- assailants
ALSO READ
Demand for CBI Probe into Odisha's Police Exam Scam Intensifies
Delhi Police to Launch Specialized Unit to Combat Organized Crime
Twin Scooter Explosions Shake Kanpur: An In-Depth Investigation
Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, arrested in connection with singer's death in Singapore, suspended: Official.
Chilly Winds Embrace Delhi: An Early Winter Arrival