Kejriwal Calls for Education and Healthcare Reform to Make India a Vishwaguru
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, emphasized the importance of education and healthcare reform in making India a 'Vishwaguru' during a speech at Lovely Professional University. He criticized the current state of governance and corruption, highlighting successful reforms in Delhi and Punjab as models for nationwide progress.
At a recent event at Lovely Professional University, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal stressed that India cannot become a 'Vishwaguru' without ensuring good education and healthcare for all citizens, akin to developed nations. His remarks targeted India's governance flaws and ongoing corruption issues.
Delivering his speech, Kejriwal highlighted the progress made in Delhi and Punjab, showcasing these regions as examples of successful education and healthcare reforms. He emphasized that such improvements are vital for the nation's progress on a global scale.
Kejriwal further celebrated India's cultural diversity, contrasting it with uniformity in other nations, and reminisced about the historical significance of institutions like Nalanda University. He urged for systemic change to restore India's academic and infrastructural glory, calling for accountability in governance.
