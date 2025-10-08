Legal Battle Looms as Telangana's Reservation Policy for Backward Classes Faces Challenge
The Telangana High Court is set to hear petitions against the state's order to provide 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies. Petitioners argue this exceeds the 50% cap on reservations set by the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled for October 9.
The Telangana High Court has scheduled an October 9 hearing for a series of petitions contesting the state's decision to grant a 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies. The move has sparked legal debates over its compliance with established reservation limits.
Chief Justice A K Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin are overseeing the case, with senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the state government. Despite petitioners urging a stay on the government order, the court has yet to issue any interim directives.
The contentious government order increases reservations for Backward Classes, along with SCs and STs, effectively raising the total quota to 67%. Political figures have taken sides, with developments resonating from recent Telangana Election Commission announcements regarding local body elections.
