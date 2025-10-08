Left Menu

Legal Battle Looms as Telangana's Reservation Policy for Backward Classes Faces Challenge

The Telangana High Court is set to hear petitions against the state's order to provide 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies. Petitioners argue this exceeds the 50% cap on reservations set by the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled for October 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:43 IST
Legal Battle Looms as Telangana's Reservation Policy for Backward Classes Faces Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court has scheduled an October 9 hearing for a series of petitions contesting the state's decision to grant a 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies. The move has sparked legal debates over its compliance with established reservation limits.

Chief Justice A K Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin are overseeing the case, with senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the state government. Despite petitioners urging a stay on the government order, the court has yet to issue any interim directives.

The contentious government order increases reservations for Backward Classes, along with SCs and STs, effectively raising the total quota to 67%. Political figures have taken sides, with developments resonating from recent Telangana Election Commission announcements regarding local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

 Global
3
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global
4
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025