Alleged Animal Sacrifice Sparks Legal Action in Rajasthan
A video circulated on social media showing a buffalo calf being beheaded has led to a case against several individuals in Kota, Rajasthan. Animal rights group PETA filed a complaint based on the video. Meanwhile, officials acted in Churu to prevent similar incidents during the festive season.
An incident of alleged animal sacrifice in Kota, Rajasthan, has led to legal proceedings against several individuals. The police registered a case after a video surfaced on social media showing a buffalo calf being beheaded.
On Monday, authorities charged three to four people, including Badri Singh and Bharat Singh, under relevant sections of the BNS and the Rajasthan Animals and Birds Sacrifice (Prohibition) Act, 1975. Police are reviewing the video to identify others involved, according to DSP Ghanshyam Meena.
In a separate case in Churu, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sujangarh instructed local police to issue warnings to prevent animal sacrifices during upcoming festivals. The directive followed reports that such events were planned during Navratri at the Bhairavji Mataji temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)