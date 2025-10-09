Trump Nears Historic Middle East Ceasefire in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that a ceasefire agreement to end the Gaza conflict is on the verge of being finalized. Trump revealed he might travel to Egypt over the weekend to personally clinch the deal, which has been in negotiation for months.

According to sources close to the talks, the first phase of the agreement could be announced imminently, covering arrangements like a prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel. Trump's special envoys, along with key figures from Qatar and Israel, are involved in the critical Egypt-hosted talks.

While the ceasefire raises hope for peace and a possible resolution for the war in Gaza, many key details including governance of Gaza post-conflict and the disarmament of Hamas remain unresolved. Arab nations underscore that any plan must lead towards Palestinian independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)