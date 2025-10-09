Left Menu

Trump Nears Historic Middle East Ceasefire in Gaza

President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire deal in Gaza is imminent, as discussions in Egypt continue. Trump's proposed ceasefire has raised hopes for ending the prolonged conflict, with potential releases of Palestinian prisoners and hostages linked to the agreement. Arab nations insist the plan must lead to Palestinian statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that a ceasefire agreement to end the Gaza conflict is on the verge of being finalized. Trump revealed he might travel to Egypt over the weekend to personally clinch the deal, which has been in negotiation for months.

According to sources close to the talks, the first phase of the agreement could be announced imminently, covering arrangements like a prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel. Trump's special envoys, along with key figures from Qatar and Israel, are involved in the critical Egypt-hosted talks.

While the ceasefire raises hope for peace and a possible resolution for the war in Gaza, many key details including governance of Gaza post-conflict and the disarmament of Hamas remain unresolved. Arab nations underscore that any plan must lead towards Palestinian independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

