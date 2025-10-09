Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire in Gaza: Trump's Peace Plan Gains Traction

The United States announced a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, aiming to end two years of conflict in Gaza. President Trump outlined the 20-point plan during talks in Egypt, calling it a milestone for peace. The agreement involves a ceasefire, hostage releases, and troop withdrawals.

Updated: 09-10-2025 05:52 IST
Historic Ceasefire in Gaza: Trump's Peace Plan Gains Traction
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had achieved a ceasefire agreement to end the long-standing conflict in Gaza. The deal, brokered by indirect talks in Egypt, marks the first phase of Trump's ambitious 20-point peace framework.

Under the plan, hostages held by Hamas will be released, and Israeli forces will begin withdrawing in a bid to foster lasting peace. The agreement also seeks to address the broader regional tensions involving countries like Iran and Lebanon. Trump announced this as a major achievement in his foreign policy initiatives.

However, details, such as Gaza's future governance and guarantees for the implementation of the ceasefire, remain unresolved. The next steps include a proposed international body to supervise Gaza's administration post-conflict, with demands from Arab states for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

