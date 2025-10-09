Historic Ceasefire in Gaza: Trump's Peace Plan Gains Traction
The United States announced a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, aiming to end two years of conflict in Gaza. President Trump outlined the 20-point plan during talks in Egypt, calling it a milestone for peace. The agreement involves a ceasefire, hostage releases, and troop withdrawals.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had achieved a ceasefire agreement to end the long-standing conflict in Gaza. The deal, brokered by indirect talks in Egypt, marks the first phase of Trump's ambitious 20-point peace framework.
Under the plan, hostages held by Hamas will be released, and Israeli forces will begin withdrawing in a bid to foster lasting peace. The agreement also seeks to address the broader regional tensions involving countries like Iran and Lebanon. Trump announced this as a major achievement in his foreign policy initiatives.
However, details, such as Gaza's future governance and guarantees for the implementation of the ceasefire, remain unresolved. The next steps include a proposed international body to supervise Gaza's administration post-conflict, with demands from Arab states for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Reach Hostage Exchange Agreement
Breakthrough in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Agree to U.S. Plan
Global Leaders Laud Peace Breakthrough in Gaza
Hostages Square: A Triumph of Human Spirit Amidst Crisis
We hope release of hostages, humanitarian aid to Gazans will bring respite to them and pave way for lasting peace: Modi.