China Backs Italy's Ceasefire Proposal Ahead of Milano-Cortina Olympics

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi supports Italy's call for a global ceasefire via the UN before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. After meeting with Italian Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome, Wang expressed China's commitment to partnering with Italy for peace, stability, and development on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 06:26 IST
China Backs Italy's Ceasefire Proposal Ahead of Milano-Cortina Olympics
Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has endorsed an Italian-led initiative to propose a global ceasefire at the United Nations ahead of next year's Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, according to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Following talks with Wang in Rome, Tajani told reporters about China's backing of the plan, although Wang's official statements did not specifically mention the ceasefire. The Chinese foreign ministry instead highlighted Wang's commitment to working collaboratively with Italy as a stabilizing force in global peace and development.

Wang emphasized the importance of Sino-Italian bilateral relations, noting the countries' past successes as a model for international cooperation. China also aims to cultivate a fair and transparent business environment to boost mutual investments, as stated by the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

