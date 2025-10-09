Left Menu

Dollar Climbs Amid Global Political Shifts and Economic Uncertainty

The dollar held strong this week, buoyed by a weak yen and political turmoil in Japan, while other currencies saw mixed fortunes. Japan's leadership change and France's political crisis further amplified market uncertainty, with investor focus turning to upcoming central bank decisions amid a U.S. government shutdown.

Updated: 09-10-2025 07:04 IST

The dollar has remained robust throughout the week, marking its most impressive performance in nearly a year. This surge was propelled by a struggling yen amidst political shifts in Japan, where conservative Sanae Takaichi's rise could foreshadow increased spending and more lenient monetary policies.

This week, global markets faced uncertainty stemming from political unrest in Japan and France, compounded by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The yen is anticipated to experience further strain with Takaichi's confirmation as Japan's Prime Minister, possibly advocating for continued fiscal looseness, as the Bank of Japan may hesitate on interest rate hikes.

Markets also witnessed fluctuations in the euro and sterling, as Emmanuel Macron seeks a new leader after Sebastien Lecornu's resignation in France. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's cautious stance, amid rising inflation and economic unease, plays into ongoing speculation about future rate cuts, especially with the U.S. shutdown potentially delaying critical economic data releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

