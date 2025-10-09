Cough Syrup Crisis: Pharmaceutical Executive Arrested

In a significant development, Indian authorities have detained the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, the company at the center of a deadly controversy. The arrest follows the unfortunate deaths of 17 children in Madhya Pradesh state, allegedly linked to the company's cough syrup.

Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's products came under scrutiny after reports surfaced that children fell ill after consuming the syrup. The state's senior police officers are actively investigating the case to get to the bottom of this tragic incident.

Sources revealed to Reuters that the arrest marks a critical step in the legal process, aiming to hold accountable those responsible for the negligent manufacturing and distribution of the pharmaceutical product.

