Cough Syrup Crisis: Pharmaceutical Executive Arrested
The proprietor of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer has been apprehended by Indian authorities following a tragic incident where 17 children in Madhya Pradesh died after consuming the firm's cough syrup. A senior regional police officer confirmed the arrest in a statement to Reuters, highlighting the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
