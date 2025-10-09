Left Menu

Honoring Robert Badinter: France's Moral Conscience Commemorated at the Pantheon

President Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate a cenotaph at the Pantheon in honor of Robert Badinter, known for abolishing the death penalty in France. Badinter's legal gown, cherished books, and most famous speech will be placed in the cenotaph. His body remains at Bagneux cemetery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:30 IST
Honoring Robert Badinter: France's Moral Conscience Commemorated at the Pantheon

President Emmanuel Macron is set to inaugurate a cenotaph at the Pantheon honoring Robert Badinter, a former justice minister recognized for leading the abolition of the death penalty in France. The ceremony marks a profound acknowledgement of Badinter's legacy as a defender of human rights and justice.

The cenotaph, located in the mausoleum that houses some of France's most celebrated figures, will include Badinter's legal gown, three cherished books, and his renowned speech. Although his remains will stay at the Jewish section of Bagneux cemetery, the symbolic gesture underscores his contributions to French society.

Badinter is lauded for his unwavering fight against capital punishment, culminating in the retirement of the guillotine in 1981. His fight extended beyond this, advocating for equal sexual orientation rights and combating racial discrimination. His legacy stands inscribed among France's national heroes at the Pantheon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

Arrests in BJP Leaders' Attack Spark Controversy in North Bengal

 India
2
Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

Jamie Dimon's Stark Market Caution: Stakes Higher

 Global
3
Ceasefire in Gaza: Diplomatic Breakthrough Commended

Ceasefire in Gaza: Diplomatic Breakthrough Commended

 Belgium
4
I want to imbibe Rohit Bhai's calmness: Shubman Gill on taking over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

I want to imbibe Rohit Bhai's calmness: Shubman Gill on taking over ODI capt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025