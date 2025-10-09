Honoring Robert Badinter: France's Moral Conscience Commemorated at the Pantheon

President Emmanuel Macron is set to inaugurate a cenotaph at the Pantheon honoring Robert Badinter, a former justice minister recognized for leading the abolition of the death penalty in France. The ceremony marks a profound acknowledgement of Badinter's legacy as a defender of human rights and justice.

The cenotaph, located in the mausoleum that houses some of France's most celebrated figures, will include Badinter's legal gown, three cherished books, and his renowned speech. Although his remains will stay at the Jewish section of Bagneux cemetery, the symbolic gesture underscores his contributions to French society.

Badinter is lauded for his unwavering fight against capital punishment, culminating in the retirement of the guillotine in 1981. His fight extended beyond this, advocating for equal sexual orientation rights and combating racial discrimination. His legacy stands inscribed among France's national heroes at the Pantheon.

