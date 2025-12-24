Left Menu

France's Parliament Advances Emergency Budget Bill Amid Political Turmoil

France's parliament approved an emergency bill to prevent a shutdown after 2026 budget talks collapsed. President Macron's government seeks to sustain public services while crafting a lasting budget solution. The bill passed despite political divisions, highlighting challenges in addressing France's deficit and economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 04:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Amidst political divisions, France's fractured parliament has passed an emergency bill designed to prevent a government shutdown next week. The move comes after the collapse of negotiations for a 2026 budget, aimed at averting turbulence similar to the US-style government shutdown.

President Emmanuel Macron and his Cabinet presented a draft law to ensure the continuity of public services just days before the new year. The law aims to manage tax collection and disbursement based on the 2025 budget structure, as explained by the Cabinet during the session.

Despite the approval, building a comprehensive 2026 budget remains a challenging task. Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the need for swift action, warning that prolonged reliance on interim measures could harm the economy. France continues to grapple with high public spending and deficits, as Macron seeks to restore economic stability and investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

