Tragic Park Incident: Salesman Fatally Stabbed in East Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in East Delhi as a 24-year-old salesman, identified as Viresh, was fatally stabbed at a park in the Dilshad Garden area, as confirmed by the police on Thursday.

The incident was reported to Seemapuri Police Station after Viresh was admitted to GTB Hospital with stab wounds in the neck, abdomen, and chest. The unfortunate event led to his demise, prompting a murder investigation.

Early investigations have revealed that Viresh was accompanied by a woman named Bhawana when the attack occurred. Police are examining multiple lines of inquiry, including robbery and possible personal enmity, while also collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)