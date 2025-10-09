Left Menu

Tragic Park Incident: Salesman Fatally Stabbed in East Delhi

Viresh, a 24-year-old salesman, was stabbed to death in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden. The incident occurred at Deer Park, where he was with a woman friend. Police are investigating, exploring angles of robbery and personal enmity. CCTV footage from the area has been collected to assist the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in East Delhi as a 24-year-old salesman, identified as Viresh, was fatally stabbed at a park in the Dilshad Garden area, as confirmed by the police on Thursday.

The incident was reported to Seemapuri Police Station after Viresh was admitted to GTB Hospital with stab wounds in the neck, abdomen, and chest. The unfortunate event led to his demise, prompting a murder investigation.

Early investigations have revealed that Viresh was accompanied by a woman named Bhawana when the attack occurred. Police are examining multiple lines of inquiry, including robbery and possible personal enmity, while also collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

