Italy Backs Trump's Ceasefire Plan for Gaza

Italy's foreign minister has expressed strong support for the initial stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to establish a ceasefire in Gaza. The country signaled its willingness to send troops if international peacekeeping becomes necessary.

Antonio Tajani announced on social media that Italy, a constant supporter of the U.S. plan, is prepared to play a significant role in consolidating the ceasefire. The nation plans to deliver new humanitarian aid and participate actively in the reconstruction of Gaza.

In a bid to aid the reunification of Palestine, Italy's commitment includes offering military support should an international peacekeeping force be created to maintain the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)