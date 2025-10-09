Italy Backs Trump's Ceasefire Plan for Gaza
Italy's foreign minister supports the initial stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan and expresses readiness to contribute troops if international peacekeeping is required. Italy aims to aid in ceasefire consolidation, humanitarian efforts, and Gaza reconstruction for Palestinian reunification.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's foreign minister has expressed strong support for the initial stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to establish a ceasefire in Gaza. The country signaled its willingness to send troops if international peacekeeping becomes necessary.
Antonio Tajani announced on social media that Italy, a constant supporter of the U.S. plan, is prepared to play a significant role in consolidating the ceasefire. The nation plans to deliver new humanitarian aid and participate actively in the reconstruction of Gaza.
In a bid to aid the reunification of Palestine, Italy's commitment includes offering military support should an international peacekeeping force be created to maintain the ceasefire.
