Bomb Hoaxes Threaten Prominent Chennai Figures
Actor-politician Vijay received a hoax bomb threat at his Neelankarai residence, prompting police investigation. Similar hoax emails have targeted city personalities and media outlets, suggesting a pattern. Authorities are working to trace the source of these threats, which have so far been declared false alarms.
Chennai's notable personalities, including actor-politician Vijay, were victims of a bomb threat hoax as police rushed to his Neelankarai residence on Thursday. The threat, received via email, led to a swift deployment of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), concluding with no bomb found.
Vijay, the founder of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, was awakened during a pre-dawn search by law enforcement, who confirmed a complete clearance by morning. This incident follows a similar hoax targeting S Ve Shekher, an actor-politician, suggesting a potential chain of threats aimed at high-profile Chennai figures.
An ongoing investigation is focusing on tracing the common Hotmail address used for these threats. The most recent scare involved a prominent national daily, which was also found to be baseless. Authorities continue to monitor such incidents closely to prevent future disruptions.
