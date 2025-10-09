Left Menu

OBC Protest March in Nagpur: A Battle for Quota Equality

Members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Nagpur plan to protest against a Government Resolution allowing Marathas to apply for Kunbi caste certificates and claim OBC quota. The decision has sparked anger among OBC leaders, with a massive march planned to demand the resolution's withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:01 IST
In Maharashtra's Nagpur city, members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) are preparing a large-scale protest march set for October 10. Their primary demand is the withdrawal of a controversial Government Resolution (GR) linked to the Hyderabad gazetteer that affects Maratha quota allocations.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar announced that the 'Sakal OBC Samaj' will lead the 'Maha Morcha' on Friday in Nagpur. The OBC community is expressing deep frustration over the GR, with an estimated participation of thousands. The march, which begins at 11:30 am, is anticipated to be a landmark event with involvement from multiple OBC organizations and leaders across Maharashtra.

The GR, issued on September 2 by the Devendra Fadnavis government, enables Marathas to apply for Kunbi caste certificates, potentially allowing them OBC quota benefits. This decision, after Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike, has faced backlash from OBC leaders. Among the opponents are prominent figures like Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP), Pankaja Munde (BJP), and Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress), who stand united against Maratha inclusion in the OBC category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

