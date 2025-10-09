UK and India Forge Partnership with Missile and Naval Engine Deals

The UK has entered a significant £350 million agreement to provide India with UK-manufactured lightweight missiles, signaling a fortified defence collaboration. This comes during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, where he and counterpart Narendra Modi praised the commercial potential stemming from their recent trade agreement.

The British government's statement highlighted that this contract for Lightweight Multirole Missiles, produced by Thales in Northern Ireland, will secure 700 positions at a plant currently making these weapons for Ukraine. This move marks a pivotal step toward a broader weaponry alliance under negotiation between the UK and India.

Additionally, the UK reached a new milestone with India concerning electric-powered naval ship engines, signing off on the next phase of the project worth an initial £250 million. This reflects a strategic focus by Starmer to invigorate Britain's economic growth by supporting the defence sector and promoting exports.

