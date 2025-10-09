Diplomatic Dismissal: US Fires Envoy Over China Romance
The US State Department has dismissed a diplomat due to a romantic relationship with a Chinese woman linked to the Chinese Communist Party. This marks the first enforcement of a rule banning such relations, initially instituted at the end of Joe Biden's presidency. The diplomat's identity remains undisclosed.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has terminated a diplomat for a romantic relationship with a Chinese woman reported to have connections to the Chinese Communist Party, signaling a strict enforcement of new policies.
Officials say this is the first instance of such an enforcement since the Biden administration imposed a ban late last year. The restrictions apply to all American personnel in China, including family members and contractors with security clearances.
A related statement by State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott emphasized zero tolerance for actions undermining national security. The Chinese government, meanwhile, has opted not to comment directly on the dismissal.