Diplomatic Dismissal: US Fires Envoy Over China Romance

The U.S. State Department has terminated a diplomat for a romantic relationship with a Chinese woman reported to have connections to the Chinese Communist Party, signaling a strict enforcement of new policies.

Officials say this is the first instance of such an enforcement since the Biden administration imposed a ban late last year. The restrictions apply to all American personnel in China, including family members and contractors with security clearances.

A related statement by State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott emphasized zero tolerance for actions undermining national security. The Chinese government, meanwhile, has opted not to comment directly on the dismissal.