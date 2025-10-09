Left Menu

Shoe Shock at the Supreme Court: A Test of Judicial Composure

In a shocking incident at India's Supreme Court, a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice B R Gavai. The event, while condemned broadly, has been downplayed by the Chief Justice as a 'forgotten chapter'. However, opinions vary on the appropriate response to this attack.

Updated: 09-10-2025 15:32 IST
Shoe Shock at the Supreme Court: A Test of Judicial Composure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected incident, a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, prompting a blend of condemnation and discussions on judicial decorum. The 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, shocked the court when he took the unprecedented step during a hearing on October 6.

This act of contempt has been met with varied reactions, including strong disapproval from Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, highlighting the severity of the affront to the Supreme Court. While Chief Justice Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran consider it a 'forgotten chapter,' sentiments in the courtroom were mixed.

The Solicitor General termed the attack unpardonable and lauded the CJI for his composure. As the court proceedings continued, the emphasis shifted back to the legal matters at hand, brushing aside the shocking event to focus on pressing judicial discussions.

