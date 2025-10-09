High Court Urged for NIA and CBI Probe into BJP MP Attack in Bengal

In a move aimed at intensifying the investigation into the recent attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu, two separate petitions have been submitted to the Calcutta High Court. The petitions seek involvement from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The incident occurred in Nagrakata, a region severely affected by recent floods, where Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were reportedly injured by a mob. The petitions implore the court to authorize these central agencies to intervene, expressing skepticism about the efficacy of the state-led probe.

Justice Kausik Chanda has consented to the application for an NIA investigation. Additionally, legal representation for the petitioners, led by Sayan Chattopadhyay, has requested that the case be examined under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act, given Murmu's tribal status. The court is set to consider these petitions on October 14.

