Left Menu

High Court Urged for NIA and CBI Probe into BJP MP Attack in Bengal

Two petitions presented to the Calcutta High Court call for NIA and CBI probes into the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu at Nagrakata, West Bengal. The petitions, stemming from a loss of confidence in state police, also demand action under the SC/ST Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:55 IST
High Court Urged for NIA and CBI Probe into BJP MP Attack in Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at intensifying the investigation into the recent attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu, two separate petitions have been submitted to the Calcutta High Court. The petitions seek involvement from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The incident occurred in Nagrakata, a region severely affected by recent floods, where Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were reportedly injured by a mob. The petitions implore the court to authorize these central agencies to intervene, expressing skepticism about the efficacy of the state-led probe.

Justice Kausik Chanda has consented to the application for an NIA investigation. Additionally, legal representation for the petitioners, led by Sayan Chattopadhyay, has requested that the case be examined under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act, given Murmu's tribal status. The court is set to consider these petitions on October 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

 India
2
Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

 India
3
Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge to 89%

Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge...

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025