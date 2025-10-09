Left Menu

Justice Served: Husband Given Life Sentence for 2017 Murder

A local court sentenced Atiq to life imprisonment for the 2017 murder of his wife, Shabana. Atiq, accused of slitting Shabana's throat due to suspicions about her character, was found guilty by First Additional District and Sessions Judge Ram Avatar Yadav.

In a significant legal ruling, a local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Shabana, in 2017. The court proceedings concluded with this stern judgment, underscoring the seriousness of the crime.

The Incident, which occurred on December 17, 2017, in the Hazratganj locality of Noorpur, was marked by the violent act of slitting Shabana's throat. The Additional District Government Counsel, Jitendra Pal Singh, stated that investigations pointed towards her husband, Atiq, as the primary suspect, motivated by doubts about her character.

Following a thorough trial, the First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ram Avatar Yadav, delivered the guilty verdict. Atiq was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000, bringing closure to this harrowing case and providing a measure of justice for the victim's family.

