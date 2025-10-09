Pope Leo's Bold Stance: Bridging Walls and Building Bridges

Pope Leo has issued an urgent appeal for global assistance for immigrants in his inaugural major document, which takes a critical stance against certain U.S. policies. The document reflects Leo's commitment to addressing the needs of the world's underprivileged and suggests significant reforms to the global economic system.

The 104-page text, known as an apostolic exhortation, was initiated by the late Pope Francis and completed by Leo, marking his early papal agenda. Cardinal Michael Czerny clarified that while the document began under Francis, it fully represents Leo's views and priorities.

The exhortation decries the economic disparity and highlights the Church's role in offering compassion, contrasting border walls with bridges. It signals Leo's intent to follow Francis' footsteps in supporting vulnerable communities and challenging the prevailing economic narratives that neglect the poor.

