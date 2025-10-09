Clashes in Lahore: TLP vs. Police Over Anti-Israel Protest
Violence erupted in Lahore as police clashed with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) members over a planned anti-Israel protest. The police raided the TLP headquarters to arrest its chief, which led to injuries on both sides. Tensions remain high, with potential further clashes anticipated.
Violent clashes erupted in Lahore as law enforcement and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) members faced off. This follows TLP's plan for an anti-Israel protest outside the US embassy in Islamabad.
The Punjab police raided the TLP headquarters in an attempt to arrest chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, sparking confrontation that resulted in injuries among police and TLP members. TLP claims one fatality among its workers, while the police report injured officers.
As tensions persist, the Punjab government considers deploying paramilitary Rangers to stabilize the situation. TLP's firm stance against increased arrests has heightened the risk of further unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
