Quick-Thinking Cops Rescue Unconscious Man Near Metro

Police personnel in Delhi displayed remarkable efficiency when they saved a 26-year-old man found unconscious near the Barakhamba Road Metro. Head Constable Neeraj Singh Baghel and Driver Constable Ashok administered CPR and oxygen support to the victim, Rohit, helping him regain consciousness rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and commendable act, Delhi Police officers saved an unconscious 26-year-old man's life near the Barakhamba Road Metro. The incident underscores their dedication and quick response.

On October 6, the Police Control Room (PCR) was alerted to an unconscious individual, identified as Rohit, lying with froth at his mouth. Head Constable Neeraj Singh Baghel, showing presence of mind, along with Driver Constable Ashok, promptly administered CPR and supplied oxygen support.

The victim quickly regained consciousness and opted against hospitalisation, explaining that he was under existing medical care and would see his personal doctor, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pawan Kumar.

