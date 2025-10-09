Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te emphasizes enhanced defenses to maintain peace in the face of heightened pressure from China. He advocates for increased defense spending and strong social resilience. Lai reaffirms commitment to safeguarding Taiwan's sovereignty, despite China's aggressive stance and refusal of peaceful negotiations.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is set to underline the critical need for robust defenses to sustain peace, as he delivers his national day address on Friday. Faced with mounting military and political pressures from China, Taiwan remains steadfast in its commitment to sovereignty and independence.
Lai is poised to discuss plans for boosting defense expenditures and enhancing social resilience, aiming to demonstrate Taiwan's resolve through concrete actions. Despite repeated rebuffs from China, Lai remains committed to maintaining the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
China's past response to Lai's speeches has included military drills, underscoring tensions. As Taiwan prepares for its national day, officials are alert to potential Chinese military activities and broader geopolitical factors, including a potential meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping, which may influence China's actions.
