India and Australia's Strategic Defence Partnership Strengthens
India and Australia have strengthened their defence partnership through key agreements, emphasizing information sharing and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The collaboration, underscored by Defence Ministers Singh and Marles, aims to enhance regional security amidst China's assertiveness. Singh also reinforced India's stance against terrorism and an open Indo-Pacific.
India and Australia have fortified their defence and military relationship by inking three pivotal agreements, highlighted by a commitment to information sharing, during a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Canberra.
Amidst China's mounting military presence in strategic waters, the two defence ministers underscored the importance of fostering collaboration with regional allies for maintaining an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, emphasizing freedom of navigation and unimpeded trade in the region.
This meeting, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, also addressed maritime security and collaborative defence industry efforts, reinforcing both nations' dedication to regional stability and joint responses to global terrorism threats.
