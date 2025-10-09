Left Menu

Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kupwara

Security forces have dismantled a terrorist hideout in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering a significant collection of arms and ammunition. A joint operation by the Indian Army and police led to the discovery of AK rifles, rocket launchers, and additional weaponry in a forested area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:14 IST
Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kupwara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials reported on Thursday. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and local police on Wednesday. It took place in the Brijthor forest area in Warsun, Kupwara, following a specific intelligence tip-off.

During the search, security forces recovered two AK series rifles, four rocket launchers, and a substantial amount of ammunition along with other war-like materials, according to the Chinar Corps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

 Global
2
Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intens...

 India
4
Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025