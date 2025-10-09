Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kupwara

Security forces have successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials reported on Thursday. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and local police on Wednesday. It took place in the Brijthor forest area in Warsun, Kupwara, following a specific intelligence tip-off.

During the search, security forces recovered two AK series rifles, four rocket launchers, and a substantial amount of ammunition along with other war-like materials, according to the Chinar Corps.

(With inputs from agencies.)