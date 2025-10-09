Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kupwara
Security forces have dismantled a terrorist hideout in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering a significant collection of arms and ammunition. A joint operation by the Indian Army and police led to the discovery of AK rifles, rocket launchers, and additional weaponry in a forested area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces have successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials reported on Thursday. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.
The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and local police on Wednesday. It took place in the Brijthor forest area in Warsun, Kupwara, following a specific intelligence tip-off.
During the search, security forces recovered two AK series rifles, four rocket launchers, and a substantial amount of ammunition along with other war-like materials, according to the Chinar Corps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorist
- hideout
- Kupwara
- arms
- ammunition
- Indian Army
- police
- operation
- security forces
- intelligence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belgian Police Foil Jihadi-Inspired Attack Plot
Armed Men Abduct Pregnant Woman in Gwalior: Police Investigation Underway
Manipur Congress Criticizes Police Over Campaign Obstruction
Chandigarh police registers FIR in Haryana IPS 'suicide' case following complaint by officer's wife, says police official.
Crackdown in Cuttack: Odisha Police Swiftly Responds to Durga Procession Violence