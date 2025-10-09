Left Menu

Massive Ephedrine Bust: Four Arrested in Telangana

The Telangana anti-narcotics wing, EAGLE, arrested four individuals involved in manufacturing illegal drugs. They seized 220 kg of ephedrine worth Rs 72 crore. The prime accused, previously arrested in 2017 and 2019, collaborated with accomplices to produce the drug in a flat and a manufacturing unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:16 IST
Telangana's anti-narcotics wing, EAGLE, announced a major breakthrough on Thursday with the arrest of four individuals involved in illegal drug manufacturing. The operation led to the seizure of 220 kg of ephedrine, a potent psychotropic substance valued at Rs 72 crore in the international market.

According to EAGLE's release, the prime suspect, a Kakinada native with a background in aquaculture, conspired with his associates to manufacture and store the drug in his Jeedimetla apartment while seeking international buyers. This suspect had been previously detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2017 and 2019 for similar offenses.

Additional arrests included a Director and Production Manager from a manufacturing unit at IDA Bollarum, used under the guise of chemical job work but allegedly involved in producing ephedrine. The EAGLE team, which had been monitoring the suspects for some time, swooped in during a meeting, leading to the arrests and the sealing of the production facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

