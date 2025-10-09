Massive Ephedrine Bust: Four Arrested in Telangana

Telangana's anti-narcotics wing, EAGLE, announced a major breakthrough on Thursday with the arrest of four individuals involved in illegal drug manufacturing. The operation led to the seizure of 220 kg of ephedrine, a potent psychotropic substance valued at Rs 72 crore in the international market.

According to EAGLE's release, the prime suspect, a Kakinada native with a background in aquaculture, conspired with his associates to manufacture and store the drug in his Jeedimetla apartment while seeking international buyers. This suspect had been previously detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2017 and 2019 for similar offenses.

Additional arrests included a Director and Production Manager from a manufacturing unit at IDA Bollarum, used under the guise of chemical job work but allegedly involved in producing ephedrine. The EAGLE team, which had been monitoring the suspects for some time, swooped in during a meeting, leading to the arrests and the sealing of the production facility.

