Turkey's Role in Gaza Ceasefire: A Diplomatic Triumph

Turkey is taking a pivotal role in the newly-established task force overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, President Tayyip Erdogan revealed. This diplomatic move comes after Ankara's significant participation in negotiations, positioning Turkey as a critical player in both the deal's formation and execution, following extensive talks with international leaders.

In an effort to further peace in the region, Turkey will join forces with Israel, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. This coalition aims to recover the remains of hostages in Gaza, amidst ongoing tensions. Turkey's involvement marks a strategic shift, influenced by discussions with President Trump and various stakeholders.

Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to the reconstruction of Gaza and a future Palestinian state. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the importance of addressing broader security concerns following the ceasefire, aiming for a robust two-state resolution while delivering immediate humanitarian aid to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)