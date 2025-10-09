Palestinian Authority Poised for Significant Role in Post-War Gaza

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is preparing for a major role in governing Gaza after the war, despite current sidelining by President Donald Trump's plan. Banking on Arab support, Palestinian officials highlight the PA's significant administrative capabilities and past role in overseeing essential services in Gaza.

The PA, which maintains a presence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has expressed its commitment to enacting reforms necessary for assuming control. International plans for Gaza's post-war governance are still evolving, with a focus on reconstruction and a scheduled international meeting in Paris to address the transition.

Senior officials point to the PA as the practical choice for overseeing Gaza, in line with aspirations for Palestinian statehood. The PA is also coordinating with Arab states and developing plans under the U.S. roadmap, as discussions about Gaza's future continue on the global stage.

