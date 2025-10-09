Cristante Hopes for Packed Stadium Amid Israel-Palestine Ceasefire
Italy's midfielder Bryan Cristante expresses optimism for a full stadium at the World Cup qualifier against Israel following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The agreement raises hopes of a peaceful match in Udine, despite ongoing tensions and protests related to the conflict.
Italy's midfielder Bryan Cristante has expressed optimism over filling seats at the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel, following a truce between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas announced on Thursday.
The deal, which includes a hostage-prisoner exchange and marks a significant step in U.S. President Trump's peace initiative, is hoped to ease tensions at the Udine match scheduled for Tuesday. The Italian football federation reported only 4,000 tickets sold out of 25,000 available.
Previous matches saw low attendance due to protests and security concerns amid the continuing Israel-Gaza conflict, which has resulted in numerous casualties and disruptions, further elevating emotions around the current game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
