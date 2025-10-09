Cristante Hopes for Packed Stadium Amid Israel-Palestine Ceasefire

Italy's midfielder Bryan Cristante has expressed optimism over filling seats at the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel, following a truce between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas announced on Thursday.

The deal, which includes a hostage-prisoner exchange and marks a significant step in U.S. President Trump's peace initiative, is hoped to ease tensions at the Udine match scheduled for Tuesday. The Italian football federation reported only 4,000 tickets sold out of 25,000 available.

Previous matches saw low attendance due to protests and security concerns amid the continuing Israel-Gaza conflict, which has resulted in numerous casualties and disruptions, further elevating emotions around the current game.

