Reviving Soviet Ties: Putin Urges Central Asia to Boost Trade with Russia
President Vladimir Putin emphasized the significance of enhancing trade relations with Central Asian nations as Russia seeks to reassert its influence in the region. The trade volume with Central Asian countries, though substantial, lags behind Belarus. Russia is also tightening migration controls and focusing on strengthening partnerships.
On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin called on Central Asian leaders to enhance trade activities with Russia. Addressed during a summit, he highlighted the $45 billion trade turnover with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan as positive but insufficient compared to Belarus.
The relationship between former Soviet states and Moscow is complex, intertwined with history and current geopolitical dynamics. Despite a shared past, China's growing influence has challenged Russia's role in the region. Moreover, domestic issues like labour migration control become increasingly relevant.
Following the summit, a muted communique underscored the commitment to fortify strategic alliances with Russia, including building transport corridors, combating terrorism, and improving trade systems. This highlights strategic avenues amid regional security challenges.
