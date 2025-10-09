Reviving Soviet Ties: Putin Urges Central Asia to Boost Trade with Russia

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin called on Central Asian leaders to enhance trade activities with Russia. Addressed during a summit, he highlighted the $45 billion trade turnover with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan as positive but insufficient compared to Belarus.

The relationship between former Soviet states and Moscow is complex, intertwined with history and current geopolitical dynamics. Despite a shared past, China's growing influence has challenged Russia's role in the region. Moreover, domestic issues like labour migration control become increasingly relevant.

Following the summit, a muted communique underscored the commitment to fortify strategic alliances with Russia, including building transport corridors, combating terrorism, and improving trade systems. This highlights strategic avenues amid regional security challenges.

