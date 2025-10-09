Left Menu

Reviving Soviet Ties: Putin Urges Central Asia to Boost Trade with Russia

President Vladimir Putin emphasized the significance of enhancing trade relations with Central Asian nations as Russia seeks to reassert its influence in the region. The trade volume with Central Asian countries, though substantial, lags behind Belarus. Russia is also tightening migration controls and focusing on strengthening partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:56 IST
Reviving Soviet Ties: Putin Urges Central Asia to Boost Trade with Russia
trade
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin called on Central Asian leaders to enhance trade activities with Russia. Addressed during a summit, he highlighted the $45 billion trade turnover with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan as positive but insufficient compared to Belarus.

The relationship between former Soviet states and Moscow is complex, intertwined with history and current geopolitical dynamics. Despite a shared past, China's growing influence has challenged Russia's role in the region. Moreover, domestic issues like labour migration control become increasingly relevant.

Following the summit, a muted communique underscored the commitment to fortify strategic alliances with Russia, including building transport corridors, combating terrorism, and improving trade systems. This highlights strategic avenues amid regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

 India
2
Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

 United States
3
Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO Receives Rs 750 Crore Boost from Anchor Investors

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO Receives Rs 750 Crore Boost from Anchor Inv...

 India
4
Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025