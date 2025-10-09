Left Menu

Kundanoor Heist: Unraveling the Steel Firm Robbery

Police apprehended five individuals connected to a Rs 80 lakh robbery at a steel sales center in Kundanoor. A financial connection between the owner and several suspects has emerged. Investigators are tracing remaining culprits, with efforts to prevent their state escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:58 IST
Kundanoor Heist: Unraveling the Steel Firm Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals are in police custody following a daring Rs 80 lakh robbery at a steel sales center in Kundanoor. Early findings indicate an intriguing financial link between the owner, Subin Thomas, and some suspects involved in the ambitious heist.

On Wednesday, a trio of masked criminals equipped with guns, knives, and pepper spray burst into the business premises, threatening staff and making off with substantial cash. Notably, Subin Thomas allegedly had prior financial interactions with three of the suspects.

The police, led by Kochi City Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, have made significant progress by arresting two key conspirators, Saji and Vishnu, and recovering vehicles used in the crime. Efforts are underway to track the masked assailants and probe deeper into the financial transactions that may have facilitated the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

 India
2
Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

Palisades Fire Suspect to Remain Jailed Amid Arson Concerns

 United States
3
Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO Receives Rs 750 Crore Boost from Anchor Investors

Canara HSBC Life Insurance's IPO Receives Rs 750 Crore Boost from Anchor Inv...

 India
4
Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

Tragic Turn: IPS Officer's Final Note Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025