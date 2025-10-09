Kundanoor Heist: Unraveling the Steel Firm Robbery
Police apprehended five individuals connected to a Rs 80 lakh robbery at a steel sales center in Kundanoor. A financial connection between the owner and several suspects has emerged. Investigators are tracing remaining culprits, with efforts to prevent their state escape.
Five individuals are in police custody following a daring Rs 80 lakh robbery at a steel sales center in Kundanoor. Early findings indicate an intriguing financial link between the owner, Subin Thomas, and some suspects involved in the ambitious heist.
On Wednesday, a trio of masked criminals equipped with guns, knives, and pepper spray burst into the business premises, threatening staff and making off with substantial cash. Notably, Subin Thomas allegedly had prior financial interactions with three of the suspects.
The police, led by Kochi City Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, have made significant progress by arresting two key conspirators, Saji and Vishnu, and recovering vehicles used in the crime. Efforts are underway to track the masked assailants and probe deeper into the financial transactions that may have facilitated the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
