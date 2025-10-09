Left Menu

Palestinian Group Challenges UK's F-35 Export Stance

A Palestinian rights group, Al-Haq, is challenging a UK decision to allow F-35 fighter jet components' export to Israel, citing potential breaches of international humanitarian law. Despite failed attempts to overturn a previous ruling, Al-Haq persists in questioning Britain's legal stance amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:21 IST
A Palestinian rights group, Al-Haq, is making waves by challenging a controversial UK decision that permits the export of F-35 fighter jet components to Israel. The group claims these components could be used to breach international humanitarian law.

Despite a previous defeat in trying to overturn the ruling, Al-Haq remains steadfast and is seeking a ruling from the Court of Appeal. This comes as tensions peak between Israel and Hamas, who recently agreed to a ceasefire entailing a prisoner exchange.

Lawyers argue whether Britain's actions reflect a thorough risk assessment, with some contending the F-35 programme's strategic implications overshadow humanitarian concerns. The upcoming ruling will be pivotal in setting legal and diplomatic precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

