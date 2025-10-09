European Giants Challenge EU's Corporate Sustainability Laws
TotalEnergies and Siemens, along with other European companies, are urging the abolition of EU's corporate sustainability laws to enhance Europe's competitiveness. The directive, which mandates addressing human rights and environmental issues, has faced political contention. Siemens and Total's proposal aims to reduce regulatory burdens on businesses.
TotalEnergies and Siemens have jointly urged European governments to dismantle a key corporate sustainability law, aiming to boost continental competitiveness, as revealed by a letter obtained by Reuters.
Sent to leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the letter emphasizes the need for reform in competition law and highlights the burdens of excessive regulation.
This EU directive, mandating companies resolve human rights and environmental issues or face penalties, represents a challenging aspect of Europe's green agenda. Despite current efforts to ease the laws, Siemens and Total advocate for complete abolishment.
