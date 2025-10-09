Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Commission Demands Action Against Bajrang Dal Members for Assault Allegations

The Chhattisgarh State Women Commission has urged the police to file separate FIRs for complaints from three women allegedly assaulted by Bajrang Dal workers at Durg railway station in July. The women accuse the activists of abuse and involvement in a human trafficking and forced conversion case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:40 IST
In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh State Women Commission has called on the police to register separate FIRs against Bajrang Dal members accused of assaulting three women at Durg railway station in July. This decision follows allegations of physical abuse, molestation, and the use of caste-based slurs by the activists, sparking a demand for swift police action.

The complaints are linked to an alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion case involving two Catholic nuns and a tribal man from Kerala, arrested at the same location. Despite three hearings, the accused have reportedly failed to appear before the Commission, raising concerns about accountability and justice in the matter.

Commission chairperson Kiranmayee Nayak highlighted ongoing police inaction, with jurisdictional disputes cited as a reason for delayed proceedings. The Commission threatened to approach the National Human Rights Commission should state authorities fail to comply within 15 days, underscoring the gravity of the allegations and the need for transparent investigation.

