Fake Soldier Caught in Roorkee: An Arrest in Military Deceit

A man impersonating military personnel was detained at the Roorkee Military Cantonment in Uttarakhand, stirring concerns among officials. Identified as Surendra Kumar, the accused was discovered with numerous fake identifications and Army attire.

The arrest was a result of synchronized efforts between Army intelligence, local intelligence units, and the local police. Officials recovered 18 bank debit cards, a fraudulent Army identity card, and other misleading documents from the suspect.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, Pramod Dobhal, indicated that the suspicious activities within the cantonment led to quick action. Kumar, originating from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, is now under investigation to uncover the true intent behind his unauthorized presence.

