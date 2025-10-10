Fake Soldier Caught in Roorkee: An Arrest in Military Deceit
A man posing as Army personnel was apprehended at Roorkee Military Cantonment in Uttarakhand. Identified as Surendra Kumar from Rajasthan, he possessed fake documents and Army paraphernalia. The arrest was made through a coordinated effort involving Army and local intelligence. Investigations are ongoing to determine his motives.
- Country:
- India
A man impersonating military personnel was detained at the Roorkee Military Cantonment in Uttarakhand, stirring concerns among officials. Identified as Surendra Kumar, the accused was discovered with numerous fake identifications and Army attire.
The arrest was a result of synchronized efforts between Army intelligence, local intelligence units, and the local police. Officials recovered 18 bank debit cards, a fraudulent Army identity card, and other misleading documents from the suspect.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, Pramod Dobhal, indicated that the suspicious activities within the cantonment led to quick action. Kumar, originating from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, is now under investigation to uncover the true intent behind his unauthorized presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
