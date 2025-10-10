Left Menu

Baseless Charges: AG Letitia James Speaks Out

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the criminal charges against her 'baseless,' accusing the president of using the justice system for personal vendettas. James defended her actions, asserting her role as Attorney General was simply to perform her duties in accordance with the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 03:12 IST
Baseless Charges: AG Letitia James Speaks Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

New York Attorney General Letitia James has publicly denounced the criminal charges brought against her, describing them as 'baseless.'

In a strong statement, James accused the president of weaponizing the justice system, claiming that federal law enforcement agencies are being manipulated for his gains.

James defended her conduct, asserting that the legal actions were merely in the line of duty as the state's Attorney General.

TRENDING

1
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

 Global
2
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global
3
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
4
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025