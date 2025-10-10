Baseless Charges: AG Letitia James Speaks Out
New York Attorney General Letitia James called the criminal charges against her 'baseless,' accusing the president of using the justice system for personal vendettas. James defended her actions, asserting her role as Attorney General was simply to perform her duties in accordance with the law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 03:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
New York Attorney General Letitia James has publicly denounced the criminal charges brought against her, describing them as 'baseless.'
In a strong statement, James accused the president of weaponizing the justice system, claiming that federal law enforcement agencies are being manipulated for his gains.
James defended her conduct, asserting that the legal actions were merely in the line of duty as the state's Attorney General.
