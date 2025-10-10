US News Roundup: National Guard, Fed Chair, and More

In major domestic developments, National Guard troops were noted at an immigration facility near Chicago, with deployments paused by judicial intervention. This follows Illinois' legal push against federalized troop movements initiated by the Trump administration.

Financial circles were abuzz as former Federal Reserve Governor Larry Lindsey took his name out of the running for Fed chair, amid market scrutiny. Meanwhile, political tensions rose as ex-FBI Director Comey pleaded not guilty in what some describe as a politically motivated prosecution.

Impactful shutdowns have disrupted crucial agricultural data flows, complicating the lives of farmers and traders. As bipartisan negotiations stall, government functions like air traffic control face potential resource cuts. The IRS also announced significant workforce furloughs, hinting at broader financial implications.

