Left Menu

US News Roundup: National Guard, Fed Chair, and More

Recent US domestic news highlights include National Guard deployments, judiciary interventions, and high-profile financial and political developments. Key topics featured ex-Fed Governor withdrawal from chair consideration, political-legal clashes involving Trump, and repercussions from government shutdowns affecting sectors like agriculture and transportation, as well as financial anomalies and media policy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 05:24 IST
US News Roundup: National Guard, Fed Chair, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In major domestic developments, National Guard troops were noted at an immigration facility near Chicago, with deployments paused by judicial intervention. This follows Illinois' legal push against federalized troop movements initiated by the Trump administration.

Financial circles were abuzz as former Federal Reserve Governor Larry Lindsey took his name out of the running for Fed chair, amid market scrutiny. Meanwhile, political tensions rose as ex-FBI Director Comey pleaded not guilty in what some describe as a politically motivated prosecution.

Impactful shutdowns have disrupted crucial agricultural data flows, complicating the lives of farmers and traders. As bipartisan negotiations stall, government functions like air traffic control face potential resource cuts. The IRS also announced significant workforce furloughs, hinting at broader financial implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
2
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global
3
Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

Seismic Shocker: Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert in Southern Philippines

 Philippines
4
Turbulence in the Skies: Government Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Traffic

Turbulence in the Skies: Government Shutdown Disrupts U.S. Air Traffic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025