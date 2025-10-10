US News Roundup: National Guard, Fed Chair, and More
Recent US domestic news highlights include National Guard deployments, judiciary interventions, and high-profile financial and political developments. Key topics featured ex-Fed Governor withdrawal from chair consideration, political-legal clashes involving Trump, and repercussions from government shutdowns affecting sectors like agriculture and transportation, as well as financial anomalies and media policy concerns.
In major domestic developments, National Guard troops were noted at an immigration facility near Chicago, with deployments paused by judicial intervention. This follows Illinois' legal push against federalized troop movements initiated by the Trump administration.
Financial circles were abuzz as former Federal Reserve Governor Larry Lindsey took his name out of the running for Fed chair, amid market scrutiny. Meanwhile, political tensions rose as ex-FBI Director Comey pleaded not guilty in what some describe as a politically motivated prosecution.
Impactful shutdowns have disrupted crucial agricultural data flows, complicating the lives of farmers and traders. As bipartisan negotiations stall, government functions like air traffic control face potential resource cuts. The IRS also announced significant workforce furloughs, hinting at broader financial implications.
