U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Propel Economic Alliance

Japan's key tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan trade agreement in bolstering economic ties and growth. The trade discussion took place during a 60-minute phone call, as Japan anticipates changes in its cabinet.

Updated: 10-10-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 06:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's leading tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, together with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, has reaffirmed the commitment to the U.S.-Japan trade agreement, with intentions to further bolster the alliances and foster economic growth, according to a statement from Tokyo on Friday.

The discussion between Akazawa and Lutnick spanned 60 minutes through a phone call initiated at 8 a.m. local time, equivalent to 2300 GMT Thursday, as communicated by Japan's Cabinet Secretariat.

Amid these talks, Akazawa is anticipated to step down from his cabinet role, coinciding with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's upcoming resignation later this month, as reported by local media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

