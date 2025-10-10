Lai Vows to Fortify Taiwan's Skies with T-Dome System
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has committed to expediting the development of the 'T-Dome' air defence system to counter China's perceived threats. He assured that the government aims to create a comprehensive defence system featuring advanced detection and interception capabilities for enhanced national security.
Facing escalating threats from China, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has announced a significant push towards enhancing national security through the development of a 'T-Dome' air defence system.
In a statement on Friday, Lai emphasized his administration's commitment to establishing a robust defence infrastructure that would include cutting-edge detection technologies and effective interception measures.
The move is seen as part of Taiwan's broader strategy to strengthen its defences against potential aggression while ensuring the safety of its citizens.
