Tension in Twin Cities: Roads Blocked, Internet Suspended Amid TLP Protest

Pakistani authorities blocked roads and suspended mobile internet to prevent a protest march by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Islamabad, prompting actions against the hardline group. This comes as the TLP protested killings in Gaza, coinciding with a regional truce. Riot police prepared to manage any unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:03 IST
On Friday, Pakistani authorities took stringent measures by shutting down major roads leading to Islamabad to prevent the entry of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters. They also disrupted mobile internet services to hinder communication among the group members.

The TLP, a right-wing extremist group, had planned a protest march in Islamabad to decry the killings in Gaza. Ironically, this demonstration coincided with a recently declared truce in the region. The Ministry of Interior responded by blocking roads with shipping containers and issuing instructions to suspend mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In response to these looming protests, the Punjab police conducted a raid at the TLP headquarters in Lahore, attempting to arrest its leader. Violent clashes ensued between law enforcement and TLP supporters, resulting in numerous injuries. Rawalpindi's administration imposed a ban on protests and rallies until October 11, citing risks of violence near critical installations. Meanwhile, police forces donned riot gear to secure the cities' key entry points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

