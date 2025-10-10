Left Menu

Family Feud Over Luxury Car Leaves Son Critically Injured

A heated argument over a luxury car demand resulted in a father striking his son with a metal rod, causing critical injuries. The son is hospitalized while the father, facing attempted murder charges, remains in hiding. The incident highlights underlying familial tensions and material demands.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-10-2025
  • India

Tensions over materialistic desires turned violent in Vanchiyoor, where a father's decision to use a metal rod during an argument with his son led to severe consequences. The 28-year-old son, who was reportedly dissatisfied with a recently acquired motorbike and demanded a luxury car, is now in critical condition.

According to local police, the father struck his son after being physically attacked during the altercation at their residence. The incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, has shocked the community and prompted a police investigation.

The father is currently evading authorities, having been charged with attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, the family's dynamics, marked by the son's persistent demands for expensive items and his quick temper, are under public scrutiny as the search for the father continues.

