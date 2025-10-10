Judith Collins Announces New High Court and Environment Court Appointments

Attorney-General Judith Collins has announced several senior judicial appointments to the High Court and Environment Court, marking another key step in strengthening New Zealand’s judiciary. The new judges — Owen Paulsen, Helen Wild, and David Caldwell — bring extensive experience across commercial, employment, and environmental law, and will take up their respective roles between late 2025 and early 2026.

The appointments will see the new judges sit in Christchurch, Auckland, and Wellington, reflecting the Government’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a balanced and well-resourced national court system.

Justice Owen Paulsen – Appointed High Court Judge

Justice Owen Paulsen, currently serving as an Associate High Court Judge, has been elevated to the High Court Bench and will sit in Christchurch from 15 November 2025.

A graduate of the University of Canterbury, Justice Paulsen began his career at Harman & Co, where he became a partner in 1991 and served until 1998. His early practice focused on commercial and civil litigation, and he was known for his practical approach to dispute resolution.

Between 2000 and 2001, he served as a member of the Employment Tribunal, working as both an adjudicator and mediator while maintaining a sole litigation practice. He later became a partner at Cavell Leitch Law in Christchurch, where he worked from 2001 to 2014.

Justice Paulsen continued his academic pursuit with a Master of Laws (Commercial Law) (First Class Honours) from the University of Auckland in 2011, reflecting his strong interest in complex commercial and regulatory matters.

From 2015 to 2019, he served as Lord Chief Justice of the Kingdom of Tonga, overseeing the Tongan judiciary and presiding over the Court of Appeal and the Land Court. His leadership role also included serving as a Privy Council advisor to His Majesty King Tupou VI on land cases. For his contribution to Tonga’s legal system, he was made a member of The Most Devoted Royal Household Order of Tonga, an official royal honour.

Appointed as an Associate High Court Judge in 2019, Justice Paulsen’s promotion to full High Court Judge recognises his distinguished service, both domestically and abroad, and his deep expertise in commercial and constitutional law.

Helen Wild – Appointed Associate High Court Judge

Helen Wild has been appointed as an Associate High Court Judge and will be based in Auckland from 16 February 2026.

Associate Judge Wild graduated from Victoria University of Wellington in 1987 with a Bachelor of Laws and began her legal career at Simpson Grierson, where she rose to Senior Associate by 1992.

Her career spans both the private and public sectors. She served as Legal Counsel for the Auckland District Health Board before becoming a Principal at Chapman Tripp in 2002. Returning to Simpson Grierson as Special Counsel in 2005, she later moved to Television New Zealand (TVNZ) in 2007, where she served as Senior Counsel for eight years.

In 2015, she became a Director at Anderson Creagh Lai, specialising in dispute resolution and regulatory matters, before joining Auckland Council in 2016. There, she has served as Litigation and Dispute Resolution Manager, and since 2020, as the Council’s Principal Legal Advisor and Head of Legal.

Her extensive experience across corporate, public, and media law makes her one of the most versatile legal professionals to join the High Court in recent years. Her appointment reflects the growing recognition of senior in-house counsel as leaders in New Zealand’s legal community.

Judge David Caldwell – Appointed to the Environment Court

David Caldwell, a highly respected Christchurch-based litigator and mediator, has been appointed as a Judge of the Environment Court and will sit in Wellington from 15 December 2025.

Judge Caldwell graduated from the University of Canterbury and was admitted to the bar in 1989. Over the next two decades, he established himself as an expert in employment and resource management law, serving as a partner at Lane Neave and later Tavendale and Partners before joining Bridgeside Chambers in 2016.

In addition to his legal practice, Judge Caldwell has served as an independent commissioner for several territorial and regional councils, overseeing numerous consent and plan change applications. His balanced, pragmatic approach to environmental decision-making has earned him respect across the legal and local government sectors.

His appointment strengthens the Environment Court’s capacity to manage complex and high-impact cases involving urban planning, natural resources, and climate adaptation — areas increasingly vital to New Zealand’s sustainable development.

Strengthening New Zealand’s Judiciary

Attorney-General Judith Collins congratulated all three appointees, noting that their combined experience in commercial, public, and environmental law represents the high calibre expected of New Zealand’s judiciary.

“These appointments reinforce the strength and integrity of our court system,” Collins said. “Each of these judges brings decades of professional expertise and a commitment to justice that will serve New Zealanders well.”

The appointments ensure continued judicial capacity in major urban centres while maintaining a balance of experience across both the High Court and Environment Court. With their backgrounds spanning public service, private practice, and international judicial leadership, the new judges are expected to make significant contributions to the administration of justice in Aotearoa.